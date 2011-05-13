CHART OF THE DAY: How A Bank Makes Money

To some of you this will be totally elementary, but it’s still good to get a refresh.



Via a Deutsche Bank report, here’s a breakdown of bank revenues based on the industry average.

Obviously, the biggest source of income is Net Interest Income.

Here’s Deutsche’s definition:

The largest component of a bank’s revenue is net interest income (NII)—which accounts for about 65% of revenues on average. NII is the dollar difference between the interest earned on a bank’s earning assets (i.e. loans, securities and other interest earning investments) and the funding cost of a bank’s liabilities—which consists of deposits and borrowings. NII is driven by volumes (i.e. assets) and spreads (net interest margin).

