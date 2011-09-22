CHART OF THE DAY: The Best News On Housing

Supply.



After rising sharply in the early part of the year, it’s falling again, as measured by the number of months of supply out there at the current rate of sales.

This chart from Calculated Risk shows that months of supply dropped by a whole month from July to August.

Meanwhile, the year over year decline in housing supply continues to accelerate.

Supply is still way too high, but this is a positive trend.

Click to enlarge….

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.