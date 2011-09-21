CHART OF THE DAY: Why The Jobs Recovery is Different This Time

You’ve known for a long time that that unlike in past recoveries, this “recovery” has been extraordinarily jobless.



One reason that’s often cited: The lack of construction employment.

This chart from Calculated Risk tells it nicely. Unemployment is nicely correlated historically with new home sales, and new home sales (as we learned once again this morning) are totally stalled out.

