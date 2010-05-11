CHART OF THE DAY: The Overhang That Will Smother Any Housing Recovery

Housing continues to be a serious problem for the U.S. economy with a tremendous amount of unsold overhang remaining in the system.



This means that more than 7 million homes remain weighing down the market, due to bank’s having repossessed them or the loans being in delinquency.

It’s interesting to note, per this chart from Whitney Tilson’s T2 Partners, this does not include new defaults, which are around 300,000 per month.

Check Whitney Tilson’s Full Presentation On Just How Bad The Housing Situation Is >

