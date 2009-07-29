CHART OF THE DAY: Phoenix And Cleveland Erase The 21st Century

Residents of Cleveland, OH and Phoenix, AZ take note: If you bought a home anytime in the 21st century, you’re almost certainly underwater, based on today’s Case-Shiller data. It’s as though the current decade didn’t exist at all. Meanwhile, the two markets up the most since 2000 are the twin seats of global power, New York and Washington, DC. It may not be fair, but it’s how it is.



