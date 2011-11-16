CHART OF THE DAY: Proof That Fannie And Freddie Didn't Cause The Housing Bubble

The role of government agencies in causing the housing bubble continues to be debated endlessly.



As such, it’s always a good idea to have this chart — posted today by Hale Stewart — of various housing bubbles around the world.

If you really think it was all Fannie and Freddie’s fault, then you have to explain why the U.S. just happened to have the same (roughly) arc of a housing boom as basically every other industrialized country all around the world at the same time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.