CHART OF THE DAY: The Good News Is That Housing Is Slowly Becoming Irrelevant

House prices continues to fall, as tomorrow’s Case-Shiller data will probably confirm.
Here’s the good news: House prices are slowly becoming irrelevant.
Household equity as a percentage of household net worth is down to 11% from about 23% during the peak, as Citi’s Tobias Levkovitch points out.
Granted, further falls will hurt, but it’s just not the huge chunk it used to be.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.