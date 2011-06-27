CHART OF THE DAY: The Good News Is That Housing Is Slowly Becoming Irrelevant

House prices continues to fall, as tomorrow’s Case-Shiller data will probably confirm.



Here’s the good news: House prices are slowly becoming irrelevant.

Household equity as a percentage of household net worth is down to 11% from about 23% during the peak, as Citi’s Tobias Levkovitch points out.

Granted, further falls will hurt, but it’s just not the huge chunk it used to be.

