CHART OF THE DAY: Debt Still Swallowing Up Our Cash

Americans are finally feeling less stressed about their debt payments, but make no mistake, paying off debt will continue to be a major suck on finances for some time.



As this data from the Fed shows, household debt service ratios have come of their peak, but are still well above historical levels for the last three decades. Until this gets in line, don’t expect a rebound in spending.

