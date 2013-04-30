CHART OF THE DAY: House Prices Are Back To Late 2003 Levels

Joe Weisenthal

Today’s Case-Shiller housing report came in stronger than expected, with average home prices across 20 metropolitan areas rising 9.3% from last year. That’s better than the 9% gain that had been expected.

But of course housing has a LONG way to go before it really recovers.

With the current reading, house prices are now just back to Autumn 2003 levels.

case shiller

