CHART OF THE DAY: One Huge Housing Bubble That's About To Pop

In addition to all the ructions going on in Europe, this was the week that the world started getting acquainted with the precarious situation in Australia — a highly indebted country with full-on exposure to China.

Among the country’s problems? A massive housing bubble that hasn’t popped.

The following chart comes courtesy of Steve Keen’s Debtwatch, and it’s fairly self-explanatory.

See here for his full guide to the Aussie debt and banking crisis >

