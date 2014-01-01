CHART OF THE DAY: We Just Saw The Biggest Gain In US Home Prices Since February 2006

The S&P Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 13.6% year-over-year in October.

This is the highest level of growth since February 2006. Both the 10-city and 20-city composite indices have been up for seventeen straight months.

But “monthly numbers show we are living on borrowed time and the boom is fading,” David M. Blitzer, Chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a press release.

Here’s a look at the trajectory of home price growth during the initial housing boom, the subsequent bust, and the current recovery.

