The S&P Case-Shiller home price index climbed 0.93% on the month in August. Home prices were up 12.82% on the year.

Home prices posted their highest annual increase since February 2006, and all 20 cities posted year-over-year gains in home prices.

Economists do however expect home prices to cool going forward.

