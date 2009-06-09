CHART OF THE DAY: House Prices Are Getting Reasonable Again

A straightforward way of determing whether a house is fairly priced is to compare it to what that house would rent for. It’s kind of like a PE ratio. As this chart from Whitney Tilson shows, price-to-rent ratios are finally coming back in line with historical norms. But this doesn’t mean home prices have bottomed. Like anything else, they’re prone to overshoot on the way down.



