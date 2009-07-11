CHART OF THE DAY: Hey, America, Get Ready To Support Your Parents

While the official retirement age in the U.S. is 66, the majority of workers retire at 64 and draw their pensions for 16 years on average. Currently, there are about four American workers for every person who is 65 and over, and retired. This ratio will change significantly in the next 40 years putting a strain on our pension system as there will be about two workers per retiree.
But the U.S. and the UK still have better odds than ageing Japan, which will have 1:1 ratio by 2050.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.