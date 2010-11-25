CHART OF THE DAY: The Irish Collapse Is An Embarrassment To Everyone Who Loves Education

As part of Ireland’s 4-year economic plan, government officials released a chart detailing one of the country’s main competitive advantages: education.



The chart shows that a higher percentage of people in Ireland have at least an upper second level (senior high school) education than any other country in Europe, in the 20-24 year age group.

Ireland considers this human capital advantage a key to its future rebound. But isn’t it disconcerting that an economy with so many well educated people is so far behind Germany, where education is perceived quite differently?

Ireland’s economic crisis has largely been the fault of a banking sector collapse and the government bailout to save it. Perhaps the complexity of that banking sector was assisted by its citizens’ education.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.