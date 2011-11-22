CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why HP Was Thinking Of Getting Rid Of Its PC Business

Jay Yarow, Jon Terbush
Earlier this year HP was thinking about spinning out its PC business. It was a head scratcher for a lot of people because HP is the world’s biggest PC maker.

After tonight’s earnings report, it should be a little bit clearer. As you can see here, revenue from the PC group (HP calls it Personal Systems) is falling slightly. Earnings from the group are only up a little bit.

chart of the day, hp psg revenue versus earnings from operations, no 21 2011

