CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why HP Was Thinking Of Getting Rid Of Its PC Business

Earlier this year HP was thinking about spinning out its PC business. It was a head scratcher for a lot of people because HP is the world’s biggest PC maker.



After tonight’s earnings report, it should be a little bit clearer. As you can see here, revenue from the PC group (HP calls it Personal Systems) is falling slightly. Earnings from the group are only up a little bit.

