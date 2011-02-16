CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Where Hedge Fund Managers Think We Are In The Global Recovery

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s January survey of fund managers has revealed some pretty interesting views about where we stand in the global recovery (via Zero Hedge).



The latest survey shows that most think we’re just before the mid-cycle point, in terms of the recovery of the global economy. That means we’ve got a whole third of the pie left before we have to start worrying about a recession again.

It is a little troubling how fast the economy has moved from the beginning of the cycle to its middle. This time last year fund managers saw us at the early stage of the recovery, now 75% think we’re mid-cycle.

So enjoy it while it lasts.

From Bank of America Merrill Lynch (via Zero Hedge):

