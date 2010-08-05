CHART OF THE DAY: Here's What People Love And Hate About The iPhone 4

What do people love and hate about their new iPhone 4 phones? ChangeWave Research asked, and found out…



The best-liked feature is the new “retina display,” which 49% of people surveyed said they “liked best.” The camera, touch UI, ease of use, and quasi-multitasking features were also popular. Apple’s new “FaceTime” video chat was lower on the list.

The most-disliked features were — surprise, surprise — related to AT&T, the iPhone‘s exclusive network. Many people complained about the requirement to use AT&T; others complained about the quality of AT&T’s network. People also complained about the iPhone 4’s antenna issues and excessive dropped calls.

Amusingly, battery life — which has remarkably improved on the iPhone 4 — was a “like best” for 20% of people, and “dislike most” for 15% of people. (ChangeWave allows survey-takers to pick up to three responses per question, which is why the percentages add up to more than 100%.)

