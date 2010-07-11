CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Here's What People Are Actually Doing With Their mobile phones

Click here to see this week’s charts as a slideshow →
Apple's sizable lead in the world of mobile apps is under attack from Google. Vision Mobile, an analysis and advisory firm, surveyed 401 mobile app developers, and found that developers have more Android experience than Apple iOS.
Visible says Android has passed Apple with developers because Google's developers kit costs less, and because Google has done a good job marketing its open source model. Further, Android phones are selling well now, so there's plenty of customers.
The gap between Apple and Android isn't that great, so Apple should hold its lead in apps for a while to come. And, most developers say they are developing for more than one platform at a time.
Other than Apple and Android, the rest of the mobile platforms are being left behind. Vision Mobile says, 'anecdotal developer testimonials suggest that half of Windows Phone MVP developers (valued for their commitment to the platform) carry an iPhone, and would think twice before re-investing in Windows Phone.'
Most Americans still don't use the mobile Internet, but it's growing rapidly, according to new research from Pew.
Some 34% of mobile phone owners polled this year send and receive email on their mobile devices, up about one-third from 25% last year. Some 38% 'access the Internet,' also up from about 25% last year.
And a third of mobile phone owners play music on their devices, up more than half from last year. Thank Apple's iPhone -- and Google Android phones with better music players -- for that one.
Also in Pew's research:
- 54% have used their mobile device to send someone a photo or video
- 23% have accessed a social networking site using their phone
- 20% have used their phone to watch a video
- 11% have purchased a product using their phone
- 11% have made a charitable donation by text message
- 10% have used their mobile phone to access a status update service such as Twitter
Craigslist's assault on eBay continued in May. The two sites had equal amounts of unique visitors in the U.S. for the first time ever, according to comScore data.
Citi analyst Mark Mahaney put out a massive report on Internet stocks today, and this chart showing eBay's tanking traffic jumped out at us. Mahaney says, 'these long-term very negative traffic trends point to the possibility of sustained eBay U.S. Marketplace underperformance going forward.'
The rise of Hulu threatens to derail Netflix's successful transition from DVDs to web streaming, warns Citi analyst Mark Mahaney in a research report.
Mahaney writes, 'We continue to believe that Netflix's ability to successfully manage the shift to digital over the next 5-10 years will be the biggest determinant of its intrinsic value.'
So far, Netflix is still much more compelling than Hulu thanks to its DVD and streaming offerings, but long term, the 'exponential growth' at Hulu.com, coupled with its new premium offering is a big competitive threat.
