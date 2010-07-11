CHARTS OF THE WEEK: Here's What People Are Actually Doing With Their mobile phones

Apple's sizable lead in the world of mobile apps is under attack from Google. Vision Mobile, an analysis and advisory firm, surveyed 401 mobile app developers, and found that developers have more Android experience than Apple iOS.

Visible says Android has passed Apple with developers because Google's developers kit costs less, and because Google has done a good job marketing its open source model. Further, Android phones are selling well now, so there's plenty of customers.

The gap between Apple and Android isn't that great, so Apple should hold its lead in apps for a while to come. And, most developers say they are developing for more than one platform at a time.

Other than Apple and Android, the rest of the mobile platforms are being left behind. Vision Mobile says, 'anecdotal developer testimonials suggest that half of Windows Phone MVP developers (valued for their commitment to the platform) carry an iPhone, and would think twice before re-investing in Windows Phone.'

Click here for more charts on Android, Apple, and mobile developers →