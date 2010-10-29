CHART OF THE DAY: Here's What A World Series Home Run Looks Like On Facebook

Here’s what big sports news looks like on Facebook: When San Francisco Giants third-baseman Juan Uribe hit a home run in the fifth inning of last night’s World Series game, there was an obvious, immediate reaction in Facebook status updates. But it fell off quickly, showing the short shelf-life of breaking news.



The word “Uribe” had 15,915 mentions on Facebook last night, Facebook rep Brandee Barker tweets. Of those, 12,120, or 76%, were within 15 minutes following his home run.

She also posts this chart:

Photo: Facebook

