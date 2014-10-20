CHART OF THE DAY: Here's The Surest Sign Markets Really Are In A Funk Right Now

Huangguoshu Waterfall China (Picture:Getty/Feng Li)

In the surest sign yet that the market ructions have gone beyond a garden variety pullback and are having a material impact on investor sentiment and psyche, the ANZ, citing EPFR data, highlights that for the first time in almost 6 months there have been large outflows from emerging Asian markets.

“Emerging Asia fund flows registered their second consecutive week of outflows at USD1.8bn (modestly up from last week’s outflow of USD1.74bn). This is the largest weekly outflow in a month and takes the total outflows to USD4.0bn in the last one month,” they said in a note Friday.

