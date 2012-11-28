CHART OF THE DAY: Here's The Next Group Of U.S. Smartphone Buyers

The next group of smartphone buyers in the U.S. will be older, and poorer, says our own BI Intelligence group in a big report on the Future Of Digital.



The importance of this for advertisers, app makers, and commerce companies is that this group has less disposable income, and therefore they will be a less lucrative group for the next wave of mobile adoption.

