CHART OF THE DAY: Healthcare Costs Soar (For Pets)!

Do you think that soaring healthcare costs are just due to the fact that people don’t pay out of pocket? Sorry, that can’t be it. As this chart from the American Enterprise Institute shows, veterinary services spending is soaring at a similar pace to healthcare for humans. And yes, most people pay for pet care out of pocket and no, there’s not much government intervention. How about them apples?



