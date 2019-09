This is not subtle.



HCA is a major operator of hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The more people who are insured, the more people will use their facilities.

In the wake of the Supreme Court upholding the individual mandate, the stock is up nearly 10%.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.