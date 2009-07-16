CHART OF THE DAY: Street Expects Another Lousy Quarter For Google, Yahoo, Microsoft

Was Q1 the revenue bottom for some of the Internet’s biggest companies? Not if Wall Street analysts are right.



When Google reports Q2 earnings tomorrow, Wall Street expects $4.1 billion in net revenue, up just 4% year-over-year. That’s worse than the 10% growth Google posted in Q1, and much worse than the 43% growth clip at this time last year.

Consensus estimates suggest continued shrinkage this quarter for Microsoft and Yahoo, too.

