CHART OF THE DAY: Harvard Alumni Pony Up During University's Hour Of Need

Good news for Harvard. Despite the tough economic times — which we imagine has hit the university’s wealthy alumni particularly hard — contributions to the university actually increased (.pdf) this past fiscal year. Granted, the gap isn’t enough to make up for the collapse of the endowment, but still, very impressive. (Via Felix Salmon)



