CHART OF THE DAY: If You Think Your Mobile Network Is Choking On Data Now, You Ain't Seen Nothing

With smartphones growing in popularity, mobile data traffic is set to grow 40X in the next five years, according to research from Coda Research Consultancy, via TechCrunch.



The explosion in mobile Web and mobile video use will be the key drivers.

What does it mean for you? Well, if you think your network is being choked by data-hogs now, you haven’t seen anything yet. Of course, that’s why carriers like Verizon and AT&T are plowing billions into their networks, including rolling out faster new “4G” networks in the coming years.

