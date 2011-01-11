CHART OF THE DAY: Half Of iPhone App Revenue Is From In-App Payments

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.
In-app payments are now accounting for half the revenue generated for iPhone applications, according to data in a new Distimo report.
As you can see 34% of iPhone app revenue is now coming from “free” apps which later charge for extra features.
Apple was initially reluctant to let free apps have in-app payments. It’s a good thing it relented, it’s obviously working out for developers and Apple.
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.