CHART OF THE DAY: Half Of iPhone App Revenue Is From In-App Payments

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.

In-app payments are now accounting for half the revenue generated for iPhone applications, according to data in a new Distimo report.

As you can see 34% of iPhone app revenue is now coming from “free” apps which later charge for extra features.

Apple was initially reluctant to let free apps have in-app payments. It’s a good thing it relented, it’s obviously working out for developers and Apple.

chart of the day, revenue share by monetization type, ipad, iphone, jan 2011

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.