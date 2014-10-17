CHART OF THE DAY: Half Of All IPad Owners Have A Tablet That's At Least Two Years Old

Apple introduced its iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 on Thursday. The iPad Air 2 is thinner and faster than its predecessor, while the iPad Mini 3 didn’t see any internal improvements. Both tablets, however, now come with Touch ID, which allows them to make online payments through Apple Pay (there’s no NFC for any retail use, however).

The new iPads face an uphill battle, though. Based on Localytics data from September charted for us by BI Intelligence, 48% of all iPad owners around the world still own iPad models that are at least two years old — that includes the first iPad, iPad 2, and third-generation iPad. This comes as no surprise; iPad owners tend to upgrade their tablet hardware more like laptop hardware (every 3-4 years) as opposed to phone hardware (every 1-2 years). With very few new features to show off this year, except for Touch ID, Apple might have a difficult time persuading current iPad owners to upgrade to one of its new tablets.

