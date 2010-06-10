CHART OF THE DAY: If This Chinese rumour Is True, Then Global Trade Is Soaring Right Now

The latest big news in Asia recently was a report from unnamed Chinese government sources, via Reuters, that Chinese exports rose 50% year over year in May, well ahead of analysts’ expectations. Official data is to be released on Thursday.

If true, this better-than-expected export strength stands in contrast to the doom and gloom we’ve been hearing about in May. Below we show Chinese export growth four ways — in total, to only Europe, to only Asia, and to only North America. While not in the official data yet, we’ve included the latest 50% figure from Reuters as the latest data point for ‘total exports’, but haven’t entered a most recent data point for the other three categories.

Here’s what the chart tells us — for Chinese exports to beat expectations as reported, European demand must have remained at least decent, which is surprising. As we highlighted earlier this year, European imports from Asia were very strong in Q1 despite economic concerns, but a slow-down would have made sense. But given the rather moderate growth rates for exports to Asia and North America shown below, if European demand cratered in May, then it would have required an unlikely enormous spurt in demand from both Asia and North America to achieve the 50% figure.

Yet we don’t want to expect too much from Europe either, likely there was some softness in European demand given that sentiment there deteriorated substantially in May… which means that we’ll bet Chinese export outperformance came from either Asia or North America surprising analysts big-time. We’ll know on Thursday for sure, but if China’s export outperformance is true then in indicates continued strength in global trade despite all the bad news we’re hearing about a slow-down. No wonder Asian markets loved the news.

(This chart was adapted from a Waverly Advisors note)



