CHART OF THE DAY: Groupon's Stock Since Andrew Mason Was Fired

Investors have bought into Groupon, post-Andrew Mason. As you can see in this chart, the stock has more than doubled, since he left. It closed at $US10.60, up from $US4.80 when he left.

Since Mason was fired, Groupon cofounder Eric Lefkofsky was made interim CEO, and then permanent CEO. He also announced plans for a $US300 million stock buyback, as well as delivered better earnings reports.

As well as the stock is doing, it’s still 50% off the IPO price, so Lefkofsky has work to do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.