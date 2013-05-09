CHART OF THE DAY: Groupon's Growing Mobile Business

Groupon included this chart in its earnings slide deck. It shows that mobile transactions are now almost half of its business in North America. Internationally, it is less, but Groupon says its growing more quickly.



Since Groupon ousted CEO Andrew Mason, the stock has been up ~23%. After its earnings report, the stock popped 10%. There are still significant challenges for Groupon, but its North American business appears to be doing pretty well. Its international business is a mess.

This uptick in the mobile business is encouraging. It shows that Groupon has a chance to move towards a new e-commerce model for the next group of Internet users.

Business Insider

