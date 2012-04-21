CHART OF THE DAY: Groupon Has Completely Collapsed

Groupon’s stock has been absolutely crushed since the middle of February. The stock dropped another 5% today.



The bad news for shareholders is that it’s still arguably overpriced. With a $7 billion market cap, it’s trading at 3X revenue. It still has some room to fall.

The good news for shareholders is that it’s not going to zero. There’s a business in there, it just needs to find a proper valuation.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.