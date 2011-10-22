CHART OF THE DAY: Groupon's Massive Losses Aren't So Massive Anymore

Groupon has managed to narrow its losses from $101 million in the second quarter to just $239,00 in the third quarter. On revenues of $430 million, that’s basically breaking even.



Considering the fact that everyone thought Groupon was just going to burn cash forever and never turn a profit, this is pretty impressive.

