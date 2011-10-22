CHART OF THE DAY: Groupon's Massive Losses Aren't So Massive Anymore

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Groupon has managed to narrow its losses from $101 million in the second quarter to just $239,00 in the third quarter. On revenues of $430 million, that’s basically breaking even.

Considering the fact that everyone thought Groupon was just going to burn cash forever and never turn a profit, this is pretty impressive.

For more, check out a full analysis of Groupon’s latest quarterly results →

chart of the day, groupon revenue vs operating income loss, oct 2011

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.