CHART OF THE DAY: Groupon's Future Is Groupon Now – But Groupon Now Isn't Growing Fast

Groupon Now is a mobile app that shows users all the deals surrounding them on a map.



Because it allows Groupon to offer more deals than one per day, Groupon Now is the future of Groupon’s business.

As Groupon’s margins compress, Groupon Now is supposed to save the company by bringing in a huge volume of sales.

Also, because the deals are offered in “real-time” Groupon Now is an important part of Groupon’s plan to become a “yield management platform for small businesses” – as one source recently described the vision to us.

Unfortunately, according to Yipit, Groupon Now isn’t growing very fast.

