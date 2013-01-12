CHART OF THE DAY: The Chart That Could Get Groupon's CEO Andrew Mason Fired

When Groupon first arrived on the scene, it was heralded for being the fastest growing company of all time.
There is, of course, a danger to being a fast growing company. It’s hard to predict if the incredible growth is just a fad, or something that can last in the long run.
In Groupon’s case, it’s looking like it was a fad. Bloomberg ran this chart which shows that Groupon’s core couponing business has stopped growing. To grow Groupon’s revenues overall, it’s going into a new line of business — Goods, which is like a traditional ecommerce company.
The collapse of Groupon’s couponing business has led chairman Eric Lefkofsky to consider firing CEO Andrew Mason in favour of finding a new executive who understands the new businesses Groupon will have to attack, says Doug MacMillan at Bloomberg BusinessWeek.
MacMillan says Mason has a few quarters to prove he can turn the company around.
Photo: Bloomberg
