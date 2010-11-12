CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why Foursquare Will Have To Hire Thousands Of Employees





Groupon – which emails subscribers daily deals from local merchants – has 3,000 employees, mostly sales people.

Foursquare – which will someday also make money distributing coupons for local stores and restaurants – has 38.

Unless Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley thinks he can get away with having all those merchants “self-serve,” he is someday going to have to run a much, much larger operation.

