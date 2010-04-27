CHART OF THE DAY: Your Parents Would Be Stunned At The Taxes You're Paying

Households across America are spending more on taxes per year than they ever have in history. The inflation adjusted numbers point to a $30,000 growth in household spending, per year, since 1965.



The numbers suggest that federal, state and local spending have been the drivers of tax growth, rather than one part of the government being especially profligate.

(This tax data point comes from The Heritage Foundation. Check out their research here.)

