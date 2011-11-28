CHART OF THE DAY: Guess Which Country Has The Highest Percentage Of Workers Employed By The Government

With all the talk these days all around the world of fiscal consolidation, it may interest you to know that the US still has an extremely small percentage of its workers employed by the public sector, at least compared to Europe.



The largest?

According to Citi’s Tobias Levkovich, the answer is China, where nearly 50% of workers are somehow in the government sector. Granted, this could include state-owned-enterprises, which remain a large chunk of the Chinese economy, but either way it does confirm that for Chinese employment to remain solid, Beijing will have to keep its foot on the gas pedal for a while.

