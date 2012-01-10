CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Stock Craters After Investors Suddenly Remember It Owns Motorola

Google’s shares fell 4% today, the biggest drop since August, according to Bloomberg.



Why did Google’s shares tumble? Did word leak that sales were light for Q4? Nope! Shares fell after investors were reminded Google owns Motorola, and Motorola is a very sick company.

Google stock had been on a nice little run since August, which, it just so happens, is when it announced plans to buy Motorola.

