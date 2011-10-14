CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Headcount Continues To Explode

Google’s headcount was up by 2,585 on a quarter over quarter basis for the third quarter of this year. It now employs 31,535 people.



On the earnings call, CEO Larry Page said, “We’re at the edge of what’s manageable with headcount growth.” In other words, Google can’t add more than 2,500 employees per quarter.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.