CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Massive Cash Flow In Context

Last week a 10-year old company called Google reported $2 billion of quarterly free cash flow, an $8 billion annual run-rate.



How much is $8 billion?

It’s more than the cash flow thrown off by Time Warner, a century-old conglomerate that, prior to Google, was the biggest media company in the world.

It’s two-thirds of the cash flow thrown off by Wal-Mart (not shown), the biggest retailer in the world. And it’s about half of the cash flow thrown off by Microsoft, one of the most profitable companies in history.

