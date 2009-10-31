CHART OF THE DAY: Google Employee Productivity Hits 3 Year High

Google’s hiring process may be messy and inefficient, but its employees are the most productive they’ve been in three years.



As hiring has leveled off, and revenue continues to grow, the amount of revenue Google makes per employee is climbing higher, hitting levels last seen in the second quarter of 2006.

As of the most recent quarter, Google generated $302,314 per employee.

