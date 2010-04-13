CHART OF THE DAY: Google Versus Wall Street's Estimates

In anticipation of Google releasing earnings this Thursday, we decided to look at how the company has fared against Wall Street for the last four years.



As you can see below, pretty well! Google has only missed EPS estimates three times in the last four years, with the last miss coming a year and a half ago.

To beat the street later this week, Google’s EPS will have to be higher than $6.58.

