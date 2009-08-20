CHART OF THE DAY: Google's IPO Five Years Ago Today

What a run!



Google (GOOG) went public five years ago today for $85 per share, and the stock closed the first day at $100.34. Five years later, Google is worth $444.56, or roughly a 340% gain. Over that span, the NASDAQ is flat.

Google set its all-time high on Nov. 7, 2007, at $747.24, and over the next year, lost almost two thirds of its value, hitting its recession low at $247.30 on Nov. 21, 2008. Since then, shares are up 80%.

