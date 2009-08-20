CHART OF THE DAY: Google's IPO Five Years Ago Today

What a run!
Google (GOOG) went public five years ago today for $85 per share, and the stock closed the first day at $100.34. Five years later, Google is worth $444.56, or roughly a 340% gain. Over that span, the NASDAQ is flat.
Google set its all-time high on Nov. 7, 2007, at $747.24, and over the next year, lost almost two thirds of its value, hitting its recession low at $247.30 on Nov. 21, 2008. Since then, shares are up 80%.
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.