CHART OF THE DAY: Samsung Now Makes Much More Money On Mobile Than Google Makes Overall

Pretty insane chart from Horace Dediu at Asymco. He compares Samsung’s mobile operating income to Google’s overall operating income.



As you can see, Samsung’s mobile operating income will soon be twice as much as Google’s overall operating income. Samsung’s operating income is almost entirely because of Google’s Android.

Photo: Asymco

