CHART OF THE DAY: A Completely Useless Chart On Google+

Jay Yarow
Google revealed that it has 170 million registered users on Google+.

That’s amazing right? After all, it only launched in June.

Uh, no.

Google has hundreds of millions of users and it’s stuffing Google+ down their throats. Naturally, many people are going to sign up. What we don’t know is how many people are actually using Google+.

The chart that you see below is what Google wants you to think is happening with Google+. It wants you to think the service is taking off.

The truth of the matter is that we just don’t know because Google won’t tell us.

chart of the day, google+users, april 2012

