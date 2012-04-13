CHART OF THE DAY: A Completely Useless Chart On Google+

Google revealed that it has 170 million registered users on Google+.



That’s amazing right? After all, it only launched in June.

Uh, no.

Google has hundreds of millions of users and it’s stuffing Google+ down their throats. Naturally, many people are going to sign up. What we don’t know is how many people are actually using Google+.

The chart that you see below is what Google wants you to think is happening with Google+. It wants you to think the service is taking off.

The truth of the matter is that we just don’t know because Google won’t tell us.

