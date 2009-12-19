CHART OF THE DAY: AOL Robots Should Assign Stories About Google Doodles

AOL’s new platform for its thousands of freelance writers, Seed.com, analyses Web searches and clicks across AOL’s many sites to help editors decide which stories to assign.



Here’s one way these robot-assisted editors could save themselves a lot of trouble: always assign stories to explain that day’s wacky Google doodle.

On Tuesday, Google’s logo celebrated the 150th birthday of L. L. Zamenhof, the guy who invented the made-up language Esperanto. Like always, clicking on the logo triggered a Google a search on the topic illustrated in the doodle.

Search Engine Land wrote a post explaining the meaning of the doodle, giving the post the very search engine-friendly title “The L. L. Zamenhof Google Logo.” A day later, SEL’s Barry Schwartz wrote that the story “received a nice amount of traffic from Google.”

Of course, if AOL were to follow this tact, it wouldn’t be the first. Plenty of savvy opportunists closely follow the hottest search queries on Google and create “content” against them. And we’re not just talking about Associated Content or Demand Media, either.

CNET reports that among the search results dug up by clicking on Tuesday’s doodle, there were “31 [malware] sites among the first 100 results, 27 of them in the first 50 sites alone.”

Here’s a chart showing how searches for “LL Zamenof” spiked after Google put up its logo Tuesday:

