CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Stock Has Done Surprisingly Well Under Larry Page

While we spend much of our time focused on Apple’s incredible stock run, Google has also been experiencing a nice little run of its own lately.



Under Larry Page the stock is up 15%, which is somewhat surprising because Page is not exactly favourable to Wall Street, or investors.

In fact, Page’s actions as CEO have been somewhat hostile to investors. He split Google’s stock giving himself even more power. Google is releasing all sorts of new, weird products like Google Glass, and self-driving cars. Investors tend to frown on these odd ball products.

So, what’s working for Google? Well, it’s not Facebook. And it’s pretty evident Facebook’s ad sales aren’t coming at the expense of Google’s. Perhaps that’s helping propel the stock forward.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.