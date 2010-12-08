CHART OF THE DAY: How Google's Stock Could Blast To $800 And Beyond

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
After bottoming out in July at ~$436, Google’s stock has marched upwards to ~$587. That’s a nice move for shareholders, and Morgan Stanley thinks it will continue.

The investment bank’s official price target for Google is $730, but it lays out a big bull case for Google’s stock marching to $830. How will it get there? The online ad market continues to grow and mobile, display and YouTube start paying off.

