CHART OF THE DAY: How Google's Stock Could Blast To $800 And Beyond

After bottoming out in July at ~$436, Google’s stock has marched upwards to ~$587. That’s a nice move for shareholders, and Morgan Stanley thinks it will continue.



The investment bank’s official price target for Google is $730, but it lays out a big bull case for Google’s stock marching to $830. How will it get there? The online ad market continues to grow and mobile, display and YouTube start paying off.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.